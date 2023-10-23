Kingsley Agyemang Launches Readathon Challenge

Agyemang poses with some students in the municipality

In a bid to improve and enhance quality teaching and learning, Kingsley Quizzes in collaboration with the Abuakwa South Education Directorate has launched the ‘Readathon Challenge’ to elevate the level of education in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The primary aim of the collaboration is to stimulate and encourage students to read regularly and help them gain a broad understanding of subjects in the municipality.

The Readathon Challenge will be an enjoyable experience for the students as they present their reading ability with confidence in the area.

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Dr. Kingsley Agyemang, speaking at the launch stated that the contestants will go through four rounds in the Readathon Challenge.

According to him, the challenge consists of word spelling, reading efficiency and proficiency, reading comprehension, character expression and building of other words selected from the reading books.

He indicated that Okyeman stands for education and developing the minds of the younger generation to think ahead.

He added that twenty schools were selected for the Readathon Challenge, with six weeks for preparation.

Mr. Agyemang said the quiz will serve as a quick and informal assessment of students’ knowledge and fifteen sets of textbooks will be distributed to the various schools in the municipality.

He said that welfare, education, agriculture, social engagements, and the Western agenda are systematic areas for the municipality.

Mr. Agyemang said that the contestants who will be in the final competition will receive tablets, educational materials, and cash prizes for schools and teachers.

The Abuakwa South Municipal Director of Education, Madam Comfort Ofori Appiah commended Dr. Kingsley Agyemang for the educational intervention in the municipality.

Madam Appiah added that the Readathon Challenge will bring a huge change in the educational standard in the area.

BY Daniel Bampoe