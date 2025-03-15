Akuffo-Dampare Expresses Gratitude After Replacement

Following the replacement of former Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, he has expressed his profound gratitude to Ghanaians for their unwavering support during his tenure in office.

Dr. Dampare, who made history as the youngest IGP in the Fourth Republic, reflected on the overwhelming love and encouragement he has received from both loved ones and well-wishers across the nation and around the globe, particularly in the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued by his Executive Secretary, Nana Osei Afrifa, he extended his sincere thanks to former President Nana Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve as IGP and acknowledged the cordial working relationship he had with current President John Dramani Mahama during their brief time together.

The former police chief also expressed appreciation to religious and traditional leaders for their prayers and wise counsel, which he deemed invaluable throughout his service.

He recognized the cooperation of heads of sister security agencies and thanked civil society organizations for their constructive input during his tenure.

Dr. Dampare expressed gratitude to the international community and various diplomatic missions for their support and engagement, which contributed positively to his work.

With nearly 35 years of service in the Ghana Police Service, Dr. Dampare highlighted his journey from General Constable to IGP, noting his achievements as the youngest Commissioner of Police and his leadership roles in multiple departments.

He acknowledged the significant contributions of the rank and file of the Ghana Police Service to national security during his tenure.

Dr. Dampare further reaffirmed his commitment to Ghana, expressing his eagerness to continue serving the nation he loves.

He emphasized that his dedication to discipline, honour, and integrity remains steadfast as he moves forward from this chapter of his career.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke