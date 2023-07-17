Akufo-Addo Approves New Salaries For JUSAG

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given his approval for the reviewed salaries and other allowances of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), according to a statement issued by the association.

This decision comes after members of JUSAG went on an indefinite strike on May 24, 2023, due to the government’s alleged lack of interest in approving the agreed terms.

The Association claimed that their proposals regarding the implementation of the approved cost of living allowance for members were not promptly addressed by the government.

As a result, JUSAG sought the intervention of the Chief Justice, Her Ladyship, Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkonoo.

Following discussions with the Chief Justice, JUSAG stated that the president has now approved the reviewed salaries and other entitlements for its members.

The Association expressed gratitude for the Chief Justice’s efforts and the support of other stakeholders in facilitating this development.

They highlighted the challenging nature of the process and engagement, but expressed satisfaction with the conclusion reached on June 15, 2023.

The implementation of the reviewed salaries is expected to take effect in July 2023, as confirmed in a letter from the Chief Justice dated July 13, 2023.

JUSAG emphasized their reassurance and appreciation for the support received, noting that the Ministry of Finance had also confirmed the implementation timeline during the conclusion of the engagement.

The approval of the reviewed salaries and allowances by President Akufo-Addo is seen as a positive outcome for JUSAG, and the Association welcomes this decision. It is hoped that this resolution will help restore harmony and address the concerns of JUSAG members regarding their remuneration.

By Vincent Kubi