Akufo-Addo Asks NLA DG To Proceed On Retirement

Kofi Osei Ameyaw

President Nana Akufo-Addo has asked the Director General (DG) of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Kofi Osei Ameyaw, to proceed on retirement.

This was announced in a letter dated March 10, 2021, signed by the Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante, and addressed to Mr Osei Ameyaw.

According to the letter, upon reaching the compulsory retirement age of 60 years on February 20, 2020, the President by letter dated September 3, 2020, granted Mr Osei Ameyaw one year contract of service as DG of NLA.

The letter said the one-year contract lapsed on February 20, 2021, and therefore “you retired on that date.”

By Melvin Tarlue