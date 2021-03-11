YEA Denies Akatsi Lover Murderer

The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) says it has no deputy director position at the district level.

It has therefore denied media reports suggesting that its Deputy Director at Akatsi North District in the Volta Region, Philip Caezar Kumah physically assaulted his fiancée, Elizabeth Yesutor leading to her death.

According to YEA, they don’t have any administrative position like a Deputy Director at the District Level.

The earlier story said the deceased made a police report after one such beating episode and he prevailed on her to withdraw the case for home settlement only for him to beat her again leading to her death.

However, the Youth Employment Agency setting the records straight on the murder incident said the facts as stated by the media on the YEA is not entirely the case.

In a statement issued and signed by its Director of Corporate Affairs, Kwasi Afriyie, the YEA explaining the real facts said, the suspect Philip Ceasar Kumah was a staff engaged on contract to assist in the Monitoring and Evaluation activities in the Akatsi South District (Not Akatsi North).

The Agency said that the suspect contract had expired and it is under review and consideration for renewal.

The statement further explains that the Management has gotten to the Volta Regional Director of the Agency who is obtaining detailed information and facts on the matter to inform further actions, adding that the case is now a criminal matter involving the suspect (privately) and the Ghana Police Service.

The Agency said they do not countenance miscreant activities and misbehavior on the part of any staff at all levels from the Districts to the Headquarters, adding that “this has been communicated to all our employees through our code of conduct and work ethics manual and the numerous training organized for our staff at very regular periods”.

The statement underscored that they will duly follow this through, as handled by the Ghana Police Service, and thereafter make recommendations to be acted upon by the Chief Executive Officer.

The Agency, however, is urging all and sundry to allow the law to take its course and also noted that “As an Agency championing the affairs of youth development and empowerment regardless of gender, we vehemently abhor any act of violence, abuse and/or attacks perpetrated against any member of our social development especially women”.

BY Daniel Bampoe