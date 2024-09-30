Akufo-Addo Attends UBA Event In New York

President Akufo-Addo and Tony Elumelu at the event

President Akufo-Addo was a guest at a cocktail reception organised by the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, which was held to celebrate the bank’s 75th anniversary as well as UBA America’s 40th anniversary in New York.

At the event, which was held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, President Akufo-Addo took time to commend the bank’s management for its tireless efforts towards uniting Africa.

The cocktail event drew global leaders, dignitaries and distinguished guests including Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, President Brice Oligui Nguema of Gabon, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, and business magnate Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

UBA’s Group Chairman and Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, took time to highlight the significant milestones UBA has achieved over the past seven decades.

He noted that UBA Group is celebrating 75 years of banking excellence, with UBA America marking 40 years as the only African bank with a federal license in the United States. He also emphasised that UBA Ghana is celebrating 20 years of operation in Ghana this year.

Elumelu reiterated UBA’s commitment to fostering trade between Africa and the global market, stating, “UBA will continue to do what we do best, facilitating trade between Africa and the rest of the world.” He expressed pride in UBA’s growth, noting that the bank’s journey is one that all Africans can celebrate.

Earlier in the day, President Akufo-Addo addressed the UN General Assembly, where he reaffirmed Ghana’s dedication to democratic governance.

At the event, the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala commended UBA for its strong performance, highlighting the bank’s expansion into 19 African countries and 4 international locations. She lauded UBA’s growth and urged Africans to take pride in the bank’s success story.

Other UBA executives present at the celebration included Group Managing Director Oliver Alawuba, Executive Director of UBA International Sola Yomi-Ajayi, Executive Director for UBA Africa Abiola Bawuah, and Head of Corporate and Energy Banking Ebele Egbue.