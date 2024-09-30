66 New Agenda 111 Hospitals to Be Completed This Year

In a significant boost to Ghana’s healthcare infrastructure, 66 new district hospitals are expected to be fully operational by the end of this year.

This ambitious project, dubbed Agenda 111, undertaken by the Akufo-Addo-led government aims to transform the country’s healthcare landscape.

Installation of Equipment Underway

Tomorrow, October 1st, marks the beginning of equipment installation at 33 Agenda 111 hospitals.

Medical engineers will work tirelessly to complete the installation within 6-8 weeks, paving the way for commissioning in November.

The first batch includes hospitals in Mpohor, Kadjebi, Ningo Prampram, Nsabaa, Awutu Bereku, Lower Denkyira, and 27 other locations.

Second Batch and Completion Timeline

A second batch of 33 hospitals will receive equipment starting mid-November, with completion expected within 6-8 weeks.

This rapid progress ensures that at least 66 new hospitals will be delivered to the country by year-end, supplementing dozens of newly built hospitals and other major projects, such as the ultra-modern Urology unit at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Future Plans and Employment Opportunities

The final batch of 35 district hospitals, 7 regional hospitals, and 3 psychiatric hospitals will be completed next year.

These Agenda 111 hospitals are projected to employ approximately 60,000 doctors, nurses, and administrative personnel, significantly addressing the backlog of new nurses awaiting placement.

Comprehensive Healthcare Reforms

This development is part of the Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia government’s sweeping healthcare reforms.

Other notable initiatives include: a modern fleet of 300 ambulances nationwide, the world’s largest drone delivery system for medical equipment, centralized medical records across the country and free dialysis for under 18 and over 60, with subsidized costs for others.

New Era for Ghana’s Healthcare

The current administration’s achievements in the health sector have been unparalleled in Ghana’s history.

-BY Daniel Bampoe