Samira Shakes Akwatia, Campaigning For Hubby

Second Lady Samira Bawumia has taken the Eastern Region by storm, rallying support for her husband, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate.

On day three of her regional tour, Samira Bawumia shared Dr. Bawumia’s message of hope with the chiefs and people of Akwatia constituency, urging them to vote for him in the upcoming elections.

Engaging Traditional Leaders

Hajia Samira Bawumia paid a courtesy call on Nana Akua Asantewaa III, queenmother of the Akyem Kotoku Traditional Area, as part of her outreach to the Asene/Manso/Akroso and Akim Oda constituencies.

“I was honored to meet with Nana Akua Asantewaa III, discussing development and empowerment for women and youth,” Samira Bawumia said.

Empowering Women

At the Eastern Regional Women’s Conference held in Akwatia on Saturday, Samira Bawumia emphasized women’s empowerment and development, highlighting Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to creating opportunities for women.

“Dr. Bawumia’s vision prioritizes women’s economic empowerment, education, and healthcare,” she stressed.

Dr. Bawumia’s Message

Samira Bawumia has been sharing Dr. Bawumia’s plans for Ghana’s progress, focusing on: Youth development through ICT training and job creation, economic empowerment for women and Improved healthcare and education.

Voter Reaction

Scores of the residents of Akwatia expressed enthusiasm for Samira Bawumia’s message, pledging support for Dr. Bawumia.

BY Daniel Bampoe