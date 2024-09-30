Akufo-Addo Embarks On Farewell Tour

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to embark on a farewell tour across Ghana, commencing on Wednesday, 2nd October 2024, in the Upper East and West Regions, respectively.

This tour marks a significant milestone in Akufo-Addo’s presidency, as he prepares to conclude his eight-year term and campaign for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate in the upcoming elections.

Akufo-Addo’s Rise to Power

Akufo-Addo’s political journey began in 2008 when he first ran for president but lost to the late President John Atta Mills.

Undeterred, he contested again in 2012 but was defeated by John Dramani Mahama.

However, in 2016, Akufo-Addo secured a decisive victory, winning the presidential election and becoming the 5th President of Ghana’s 4th Republic.

Key Achievements

Throughout his presidency, President Akufo-Addo has implemented numerous initiatives and policies, transforming Ghana’s economy, education, and healthcare sectors. Some notable achievements include:

– *Free Senior High School (SHS) Policy*: Providing free education to over 5.7 million students, improving access to quality education

– *One-District-One-Factory (1D1F)*: Establishing factories in various districts to boost economic growth and job creation.

– *National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS): Expanding healthcare access to millions of Ghanaians.

– *Infrastructure Development*: Investing in road construction, transportation, and energy infrastructure.

Farewell Tour And Campaign for Bawumia

During his farewell tour, President Akufo-Addo will engage with chiefs, clergy, party members, and communities, showcasing his administration’s accomplishments and soliciting support for Dr. Bawumia.

The tour will also feature commissioning of projects, inspections, and launch events.

BY Daniel Bampoe