50 Cent Claims 10-Year Abstinence From Sex

In a stunning admission, renowned rapper and entrepreneur 50 Cent has disclosed that he has remained celibate for over a decade.

The 47-year-old hip-hop mogul made this revelation in a recent interview, citing focus, clarity, and personal growth as the primary benefits of his 10-year abstinence from sex.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

50 Cent, born Curtis Jackson III, emphasized the transformative impact of celibacy on his life.

“When you remove sex from the picture, you become focused,” he explained.

“You go on dates, meet with people, and know them for who they are. You’ll see how amazing some people are.”

Clarity and Purpose

The rapper attributed his success in various ventures, including music, television, and entrepreneurship, to his decision to abstain from sex.

“You can’t be hustling and cloud your mind with sex,” he cautioned.

“People come to you for different reasons, and if you’re not careful, you’ll mess up a lot because of sex.”

Celibacy’s Positive Effects

50 Cent credited celibacy with enhancing his mental clarity, allowing him to prioritize meaningful relationships and pursue his passions without distraction.

“Celibacy works for me really well,” he affirmed.

A Contrarian Stance in the Music Industry

The rapper’s unconventional choice has raised eyebrows within the music industry, where promiscuity and objectification are often glorified.

50 Cent’s stance serves as a refreshing counterpoint, highlighting the benefits of self-discipline and restraint.

Fan Reactions

Social media platforms have been abuzz with reactions to 50 Cent’s revelation.

While some fans have expressed surprise and admiration, others have questioned the authenticity of his claim.

BY Daniel Bampoe