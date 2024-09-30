Aburi Girls’ Headmistress Passes Away In Italy

The Ghanaian Educational Community is mourning the loss of Aburi Girls’ Senior High School Headmistress, Ms. Cynthia Anim, who tragically passed away while on assignment in Italy.

According to reports from the Ghana Education Service (GES), Ms. Anim was attending a conference in Italy when she suddenly fell ill and passed away.

Background and Achievements

Ms. Anim was a seasoned educator with over two decades of experience. She had served as Headmistress of Aburi Girls’ since 2016, leading the school to achieve numerous academic and extracurricular successes.

Under her leadership, Aburi Girls consistently ranked among the top-performing schools in Ghana, with a 100% pass rate in the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Reactions and Tributes

Colleagues, students, and alumni have taken to social media to pay tribute to the late Headmistress.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) also expressed condolences, stating, “Her passing is a great loss to the educational fraternity and Ghana as a whole”.

Investigations and Next Steps

Meanwhile, the GES has announced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Ms. Anim’s death.

The school has also set up a memorial fund in her honor, with plans for a memorial service to be held upon her return to Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe