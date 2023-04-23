Akufo-Addo, Bawumia Celebrate Chief Imam @ 104

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have eulogized the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu as he turns a year older today.

The Islamic cleric turns 104 today, Sunday, April 23, 2023, as many Ghanaians have taken to social media to celebrate him.

President Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Sunday, stormed the residence of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, in Fadama, to wish him a happy 104th birthday.

The President in remarks noted that” By every measure, it is a blessed and privileged club”.

According to President Akufo-Addo, the National Chief Imam’s guidance of the Muslim flock in Ghana has been truly exemplary.

“Our country may well be the envy of the rest of the world when it comes to the question of religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence. His leadership and contribution to this state of affairs have been outstanding”.

“We continue to pray for Almighty’s blessings of wisdom, good health, long life, and prosperity for him” the President stated.

His Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a Facebook post also prayed for God’s blessings of “wisdom and good health” for him.

“Happy 104th birthday to the National Chief Imam, His Eminence Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu”.

“It’s been over a century of grace and impactful life. The immense national respect he commands underlines his significant contributions to many areas of Ghana’s development, including education, peace and unity”.

“May the Almighty Allah continue to grant our father good health in the years ahead” the Vice President stated.

BY Daniel Bampoe