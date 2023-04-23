Bawumia Supports Muslims

The MCE, second from left flanked by the party members presents the items to the Muslims

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Minister for Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong (MP) have donated food items to the Muslim fraternity in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency in the Eastern Region.

The donation was presented by Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Executive on behalf of the Vice President for the Muslims as they mark the end of successful 30 days of rigorous fasting.

The gesture was aimed at solidifying the already coexistence between the Muslim fraternity and the ruling New Patriotic Party.

The Chief Imam of Lower Manya, Mallam Inusah who received the gift on behalf of the Muslim community, thanked the NPP party and government for this gesture.

He went further to praise the NPP government for the establishment of the Zongo development fund that has since bridged the infrastructure gap between the Zongo community and Ghana at large.

He again saluted the government for bringing railway infrastructure to Kroboland and by extension the Zongo community.

Also, he underscored the importance of Free SHS and the significant impact it’s having on the Zongo community.

The MCE for the area Simon Kweku Tetteh who led the presentation thanked the Imam and the Zongo community for their immense support of the NPP.

He made a plea to the Imam and his followers to rally behind the NPP to break the eight and help win the Lower Manya seat come 2024.

BY Daniel Bampoe