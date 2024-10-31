Akufo-Addo Congratulates Mfantsipim On NSMQ Victory

In a heartwarming display of national pride, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended his warmest congratulations to Mfantsipim School on their impressive performance in this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

The President took to social media to express his delight, stating that their victory was “truly deserved” and that he looked forward to welcoming the team to Jubilee House.

This achievement is a testament to the exceptional quality of education in Ghana and the bright minds that are shaping the country’s future.

Mfantsipim School, affectionately known as “The School,” has a long history of academic excellence, and this win only adds to their illustrious reputation.

The National Science and Maths Quiz competition is a prestigious event that brings together some of the brightest students from across Ghana to compete in a battle of wits.

The competition aims to promote science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education and inspire young minds to pursue careers in these fields.

President Akufo-Addo’s congratulatory message is a significant gesture, demonstrating his commitment to education and his pride in Ghana’s youth.

The invitation to Jubilee House is a wonderful opportunity for the Mfantsipim team to be recognized and celebrated at the highest level.

This achievement is not only a proud moment for Mfantsipim School but also for Ghana as a whole.

It showcases the country’s potential for excellence in education and its ability to produce talented individuals who can compete on a national and international stage.

-BY Daniel Bampoe