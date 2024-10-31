PPA Rejects Parliament’s Request To Hire Private Law Firm

The Public Procurement Authority (PPA) has turned down the Parliamentary Service of Ghana’s request to engage the services of external law firm, Messrs Sory@Law, citing the Attorney General’s Department as the preferred option for all legal matters.

This decision reflects the PPA’s commitment to upholding institutional integrity and adhering to established protocols for legal representation.

In a letter dated December 12, 2022, PPA Chief Executive Officer Frank Mante emphasized that as a state institution, Parliament should utilize the Attorney General’s Department for litigation, rather than seeking external services.

The PPA board denied approval for the single-source procurement method sought for engaging Sory@Law, reinforcing the notion that state institutions must prioritize utilizing resources within the Attorney General’s Department.

Background of the Controversy

Sory@Law has represented Parliament in various cases concerning the Parliament of Ghana during the 2023/2024 legal year and has filed and is representing Parliament in several new cases in the ongoing 2024/2025 legal year.

One of the most recent cases involves Alexander Afenyo Markin against the Speaker of Parliament and the Attorney General’s Department, focusing on the interpretation of Article 97 (1) (g) and (h) related to the seats held by four current members of Parliament.

-BY Daniel Bampoe