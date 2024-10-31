Lawrence Tetteh Begs UG Over HIV Remarks Against Students

Evangelist, Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, has issued a heartfelt apology to the University of Ghana (UG) and the general public for his controversial comments on HIV prevalence among Legon students.

The apology comes after widespread criticism and backlash following his appearance on GTV’s Breakfast Show on October 24, 2024.

During the show, Rev. Tetteh claimed that a significant number of UG students were HIV-positive, attributing this to alleged promiscuous behavior on campus.

His remarks sparked outrage, with many accusing him of spreading misinformation and stigmatizing the university community.

The University of Ghana swiftly responded, emphasizing the importance of evidence-based discussions on HIV/AIDS and highlighting the potential harm caused by misinformation.

The university stressed that only scientific methods, not speculation or anecdotal accounts, can accurately diagnose HIV.

Rev. Tetteh’s apology, dated October 29, expressed regret for any distress caused by his words.

He clarified that his intention was to highlight broader societal issues faced by youth, not to single out UG students.

He acknowledged that his comments were drawn from his experiences counseling young people and reiterated his commitment to confidentiality.

-BY Daniel Bampoe