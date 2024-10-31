Mankessim Chief Arrested Over Murder

Gyaasehene, Eric Ato Appiah Mends

A shocking events unfolded during the Nkusukum Odambea Festival preparations in Mankessim, resulting in the arrest and remand of the acting Gyaasehene, Eric Ato Appiah Mends, also known as Nana Badu I.

The 45-year-old chief has been accused of murder after fatally shooting 52-year-old Kwesi Mekyeawo.

The incident occurred on October 25, 2024 when a group from another division interrupted the procession, leading to an argument.

In the heat of the moment, Nana Badu I allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Mekyeawo.

Following the incident, the chief surrendered himself to the local police station and was later taken to court.

Prosecutor ASP Daniel Gadzo requested additional time for investigation, leading to the judge’s decision to remand Nana Badu until the next hearing on November 12.

Family members and local leaders expressed deep shock and outrage over the event.

Abuapanyin Solomon Ato Budu-Hegan, head of the family, publicly condemned the accused, while Nana Amoa I, another chief, urged the court to handle the case swiftly and fairly.

-BY Daniel Bampoe