Jane Naana Opens Fire On Insulting Politicians

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to reject politicians who engage in insult-laden campaigns.

This comes as a surprise, given her Presidential Candidate, John Mahama’s penchant for verbal attacks on the Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and opinion leaders.

The former President, in his quest to recapture power has thrown caution to the wind, embarking on insults.

While, the Presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is campaigning on issues and Policies, John Mahama is throwing tantrums at his opponents.

Mahama while warning the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) against attempting to cling on to power if they lose the 2024 general elections, also recently called President Akufo-Addo a ‘fool’.

Mr Mahama, who is desperate for power, when addressing a rally at Oyibi as part of his Greater Accra Regional tour, said, “Let us win this election, and the nincompoop says he will not hand over power; it is there that you will see the anger of Ghanaians”.

Interesting, his running mate, who seems not happy with the actions of her boss, emphasized that leaders who resort to personal attacks lack the requisite leadership qualities to move Ghana forward.

“Leadership is not about insults; it’s about respecting the dignity of every Ghanaian,” Opoku-Agyemang stressed.

“We must prioritize issue-driven campaigning and constructive dialogue over petty squabbles” Jane Naana hits hard at insulting policians.

This is not the first time Opoku-Agyemang has championed respectful and inclusive governance

Her message may resonate with Ghanaians seeking a departure from divisive politics.

However, former President John Mahama’s actions seem to contradict Opoku-Agyemang’s call to action.

His verbal attacks on President Akufo-Addo have raised concerns about his fitness for leadership.

The NDC has pledged to focus on issue-driven campaigning, highlighting key policy initiatives to address Ghana’s developmental challenges.

But former President John Mahama’s insults threaten to undermine this effort.

-BY Daniel Bampoe