Atiwa East MP Gives Party Ultra-Modern Office Complex

Presidential Candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia together with Abena Osei Asare, Minister of State in charge of Finance and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East has commissioned a newly constructed, modern party office complex for the party in the Constituency in the Eastern Region.

The event took place last week, when Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, on his nationwide constituency-focused campaign tour commissioned the project.

The impressive facility serves as a symbol of the party’s presence in the constituency and provides a dedicated space for organizing and administering party activities.

Abena Osei Asare in her adddress highlighted Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s promise to continue and complete the good policies initiated by the Akufo-Addo government, including the Free SHS program and various infrastructural projects.

She emphasised the NPP’s proven track record and vision to transform Ghana.

Abena Osei-Asare further praised Dr Bawumia’s achievements as Vice President, including the digitalization of the country, the introduction of a medical drone delivery system, and the digitization of the National Health Insurance Authority’s operations.

She assured that Dr. Bawumia’s vision would bring transformation to Ghana if elected.

She appealed to constituents to vote massively for her and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the forthcoming general elections to enable the party to continue improving Ghana’s development agenda.

During his visit, Dr. Bawumia engaged with various stakeholders, including the clergy, traditional leaders, the Muslim community, and other important groups.

He shared his vision and transformative agenda aimed at accelerating the development of the country and the constituency.

This campaign stop was part of Dr. Bawumia’s efforts to connect with constituents and promote his message of progress and development.

Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour has been making waves across the country, where he shared his vision to transform, modernize, and improve the lives of Ghanaians.

His focus on development and job creation has resonated with many, with the slogan “Bawumia Means JOBS” becoming a rallying cry for supporters.

-BY Daniel Bampoe