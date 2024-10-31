Prempeh College Marks Diamond Jubilee

Prempeh College, located at the northwestern fringes of Kumasi is an all-boys senior high school in the capital city of Ashanti Region of Ghana. The college was co-founded in 1949 by the 14th Ashanti King, Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II and the British Colonial Administration in collaboration with the Methodist and Presbyterian Churches of Ghana. The Asantehene donated a little in excess of 300 acres of land on which the school has incrementally been built.

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the college and the theme for the Diamond Jubilee Anniversary is ‘‘Celebrating 75 years of Outstanding Leadership and Service to Society.’’ On Saturday, 2nd November, 2024 the Diamond Jubilee Anniversary celebration will be climaxed with a Special Speech and Prize Giving Day to be graced by His Excellency the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, His Excellency former President J.A. Kufuor and Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum (MP), Minister for Education, among other countless dignitaries.

Before the establishment of Prempeh College most students from Ashanti Region up to Upper West and Upper East Regions had to travel south to attend schools mainly in the coastal areas which had been established multiple decades earlier.

In 1948 two renowned British Architects, namely Edwin Maxwell Fry and his wife Jane Drew were commissioned to design Prempeh College. Their design incorporated modernist features, allowing for easy student and staff movement on campus, without any discomfort from the weather, creating a conducive social and academic environment.

The Chief Commissioner of Ashanti, Major Charles Owen Butler during the college’s opening on 5th February, 1949 stated he was hopeful that the college would produce scientists and technocrats who would capably manage Ashanti and the Gold Coast. At the same opening of the college, the 14th Asantehene, Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II in his address, stated that he expected the products of the college to combine academic excellence with moral discipline as the bedrock of their education. He took personal interest in the college’s development. Due to association of Manhyia royalty with the college, two key colours of the Ashanti flag, green and yellow (gold) were adopted as the college’s official colours. The Golden Stool was added to the school’s crest. To this day, a replica of the stool is held by the college’s prefects during official functions and academic processions to symbolize the role and influence of the Asantehene, who is the Custodian of the college, in its affairs. From pioneer student population of 50 in 1949 to between 800 and 1,000 in the seventies and eighties respectively, Prempeh College student population has grown exponentially to 4,520 today.

His Royal Majesty’s detour: How the future King’s Path to Prempeh College was diverted for the greater good of Ashanti Kingdom

Expectantly born to be King and imbued with exceptional discipline and manifest intellect, the young and beloved Crown Prince’s avowed aim was to enroll at Prempeh College, the first government assisted Secondary School north of the River Pra. The academically endowed and focused young Crown Prince sat the Common Entrance Examinations and passed the highly competitive exams and scaled through the rigorous Prempeh College admission criteria and was duly admitted by the Headmaster Dr T. A. Osae. Upon notification that the young Crown Prince, Nana Kwaku Dua was domiciled at Manhyia Palace, the Headmaster indicated that the young Crown Prince would feel at home at the college due to the presence of older continuing students who were also connected to Manhyia Palace. His guardian uncle, Oheneba Mensah Bonsu, Hiahene of blessed memory had other ideas. In the full knowledge that the young Crown Prince was destined to be King in future, he masterminded discontinuation of the admission process for fear of unsolicited influence that the continuing students, connected to Manhyia Palace, may have on the well-grounded young Crown Prince. In the event, Nana Kwaku Dua, who by all measure possessed Prempeh College academic intellect and discipline, was relocated to Sefwi Wiawso Secondary School under the guardianship of Sefwi Wiawso Omanhene, under whose care he pursued his secondary education and regal mentorship. Given the distinguished leadership and service which Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene has rendered to society beyond Ashanti Kingdom, which are forever etched in our memory, the diversion of the future King’s path to Prempeh College by his guardian uncle may have been a well-intentioned decision, given that “the test of policy is how it ends, not how it begins.’’[Henry Kissinger]

Notable Achievements

Achievements of the college on this Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of its founding are too numerous to recount.

Since the period of its founding in 1949, Prempeh College has not only done well at GCE ‘O’ & ‘A’ Level Exams and WASSCE, but has excelled to the extent that in all choice courses and subjects, at various universities in Ghana, the number of students admitted from Prempeh College year in year out are significantly high, relative to others. This is due to the fact that, detailed GCE ‘A’ Level and WASSCE results of the college’s students have been outstanding over the years since its founding. The College topped matriculation at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2004 as 441 students were admitted to various courses and 296 students likewise, admitted in 2012. The College has won the National robotics championships a record three times between 2013 and 2016.

Prempeh College is the first secondary school to win the National Science and Maths Quiz in 1994 and placed first again in 1996. Prempeh College has also won the Ghana National Debate championship competition two times in 1997 and in 2004.

Prempeh College is the first secondary school in Ghana and Africa to win the World Robofest 2016 (World Robotics competition)-Toyota Innovation Award in Michigan, United States, beating competitors from China, Japan and other industrialized countries.

The college is the first, at the SHS level, to represent Ghana reaching semi-finals at the 2016 World Robot Olympia hosted in India.

Prempeh College has also won a number of robotics competitions and awards over the years such as 2016 Ashanti Regional Robotics Championships, Robofest National Championship 2016, National Robotics in 2015 and National Robotics Championship in 2014.

Old students of the college abound in the public services as well as the private sector in Ghana and around the world serving as proficient Administrators, Engineers, Bankers, University Professors and Lecturers, Doctors, Lawyers, Agriculturists, IT Experts, Management Professionals and Business Executives. An appreciable number of old students have served and continue to serve as traditional rulers with social transformation very much on their respective agenda.

A Few Notable Alumni

A few notable alumni of the college are as follows;

His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor, former President of the Republic of Ghana.

Benjamin Kweku Acolatse, Global President & Chairman of Board of Governors, Prempeh College & Deputy Chief Executive, F&A, GNPC.

Rev. Lewis Asare, Headmaster, Prempeh College.

Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV, Otumfuo Apagyahene.

Prof. Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, Vice Chancellor, University of Professional Studies, Accra. (UPSA).

Dasebre Osei Bonsu II, Asante Mamponghene.

Nene Sakite II, Konor of Manya Krobo.

Dr Yaw Addo Abedi, Rector, KAAF University College & former CEO, GHA.

Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) Actor, Director, Satirist, Talk Show Host & Author.

Nana Awuah Abedimisa II (Dr Ing), Konongohene.

Prof. Ebenezer K. Essuman, Chief of Service, St John’s Episcopal Hospital far Rockaway Queens; former Assoc. Prof. Neuro-Ophthalmology, Harkness Eyes & Neurological Institute, Columbia Presbyterian Hospital & Brookdale University Hospital, USA President, Sam & Swanzy Group of Companies, Ghana.

Yaw Acheampong Boafo Esq, President, Ghana Bar Association.

Nana Bediatuo Asante, Executive Secretary to the President & Ambassador-at-Large

Ebenezer Oppong, Member, Ghana Bar Association & Member, New York Bar.

Edward Dwomoh Appiah, Land Economist & former CEO, Ghana Free Zones Authority

Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, Chief of Defense Staff (CDS).

Ambassador Kojo Amo-Gottfried, President, GHACHIFA & 1949 Pioneer Student.

Hon. Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Governor, Bank of Ghana & Minister of Finance

Prof. Agyeman Badu Akosa, former Director General, Ghana Health Service & Professor of Pathology, UGMS; Consultant, Ghana Standards Authority.

Charles K. Asare, former Director General, SSNIT & Managing Director, Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL).

Dr. Samuel Anang Borquaye (DDS), President, ANAPEF, USA.

Nana Osei Kwame Kyeretwie, Asanteman Nkosuohene.

Nana Owusu Yentumi Akyempem, Gyasehene of Juaben.

Nana Asare-Afriyie, Manwerehene, Asante-Akim Domeabra.

Nana Owusu Kwandahor, Manwerehene of Amoafo Traditional Area.

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, (MP), former Minister for Education & Energy.

Hon. Ato Awhoi, former Finance Executive, VRA & Director of Finance, Aluminium Industries Commission & Minister for Trade and Minister for Fuel & Power.

Kwesi Ahwoi, former Minister for Agriculture & Minister for Interior & Ambassador to Republic of South Africa.

Hon. Fritz Baffoe, Television Producer & Media Consultant & Managing Director, Tropical Visionstorm Limited.

Prof. Aaron Lawson, Former Dean, University of Ghana Medical School & Provost, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana.

Prof. Edward Tsiri Agbenyega, former Dean of the School of Medical Sciences, KNUST & Provost of the College of Health Sciences, KNUST.

Prof. Kwadwo Asenso-Okyere, former Vice Chancellor, University of Ghana.

Prof. Samuel Kwesi Agyepong, former Vice Chancellor, University of Cape Coast.

Prof. Ato Essuman, Administrator & Educationist, Methodist University, Accra.

Prof. Kofi Osei Akuoko, former Dean, Department Sociology, KNUST.

H.E. Edward Boateng, former Ghana’s Ambassador to People’s Republic of China.



Headmasters of the College and Tenure

Name Tenure of office Rev. Sidney N. Pearson 1949-53 Founding Headmaster Mr. T. C. Sims 1954-58 Rev. A. D. Lewis 1958-60 Mr. Arthur Clark 1961-63 Last Expatriate Headmaster Dr. T. A. Osae 1963-77 First Ghanaian Headmaster Mr. M. K. Atiemo 1977-84 Mr. Reuben T. Sackey 1985-95 Author of College Anthem Mr. Twumasi Amponsah, Acting 1996-98 Mr. Francis Y. Asamoah, Acting 1998 Mr. Ebenezer Afoakwa Sekyere 1998-01 Mr. Owusu Achiaw 2002-08 Mr. E. K. Yeboah 2009-16 Mr. Samuel Fordjour 2016-18 (30 September) Mr. Aaron Attua Gyau 2018-2023

Rev. Lewis Asare 2023 to date

Rev Sidney Pearson (1949-53 Founding Headmaster)

Dr. T. A. Osae (1963-77 First Ghanaian Headmaster)

Mr. Reuben T. Sackey (1985-95 Author of College Anthem)

Dr Theodore Adjei Osae – Headmaster and Public Servant Extraordinaire

As we celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the founding of Prempeh College, we collectively wish to acknowledge the laudable work which was done by the first Ghanaian Headmaster of the college, Dr T.A. Osae who was at the helm for 14 years from 1963 to 1977. Not only did he continue the good work by his expatriate predecessors but also took the headmastership to another level mentoring both staff and students alike, generating a harmonious community environment that fostered a conducive climate at the college which in turn yielded the highest level of student discipline and outstanding academic results during his tenure as Headmaster. That has been the gold standard which all Headmasters after him have strived for and have been measured against. Dr T. A. Osae’s famous quote, among others, which has guided every Prempeh College student who was privileged to walk the hallowed grounds of the college is “The path to success for every student is by paying attention in class, discipline and hardwork.” Having served as Chairman of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) for close to a decade, he was acclaimed to be so effective that, Dr. T. A. Osae after retirement in 1977, was contracted as Deputy Director General of Ghana Education Service (GES) in order to impart his secondary school management acumen. A tribute delivered on August 28, 2012 after his passing by one of the expatriate member of staff during his tenure reads as follows; “It was a privilege to be on the staff at Prempeh. I admired him in his devotion, willingness to go the extra mile, his wisdom and understanding, his true humility. Despite many difficulties, he proved himself to be a leader and a great Headmaster. One of God’s gentlemen.” Alan Goodfellow, Butler Housemaster & Head of Mathematics 1963 to 1973.

Representing Teshie Town Council as a member of the Executive Committee of Accra City Council, Dr T. A. Osae was often the last speaker whose wise counsel always settled challenging matters which came before the Committee. It was heartwarming for this writer, a former student of his, to be a witness. Dr T. A. Osae was one of the outstanding educationist whose impact transcended secondary education to the management of the development of Teshie township and the larger capital city. Wherever he served during his lifetime Dr T. A. Osae’s impact was extraordinary.

Purposeful Stride of the Board of Governors

The Board of Governors of Prempeh College, which by all indications appears purposeful, is chaired by Benjamin Kweku Acolatse who uniquely and capably doubles as the Global President of Prempeh College Old Students Association. He is also the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Finance and Administration at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC). Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene is currently represented on the Governing Board of Prempeh College by effective and efficient Oheneba Owusu Afriyie IV, His Royal Majesty’s Apagyahene, himself an old student.

The current hardworking Headmaster who has a transformational track record is Rev. Lewis Asare, also an old student. It is anticipated that, this management triumvirate who are all steeped in the time honoured Prempeh College tradition, together with other members of the Board of Governors, would doubtlessly justify the trust reposed in them by all stakeholders of the college.

Gratitude to Custodian of Prempeh College

The Governing Board of Prempeh College on this Diamond Jubilee Anniversary wishes to express its profound gratitude to the college’s key benefactor His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene and Custodian of Prempeh College, for his commendable support and guidance in all that the Board does in consolidating and sustaining the exceptional excellence that the college is noted for. And long may he reign to witness the outcome of his inspiring effort.

By Nana Awuah Abedimisa II (Dr Ing), Konongohene