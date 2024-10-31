Northern Development Forum Calls For Peace Amid Escalating Violence In Bawku

The Northern Development Forum (NDF) has issued a pressing call to action, urging the government to restore peace in Bawku, plagued by inter-ethnic violence.

In a statement released on October 30, 2024, Major Albert Don-Chebe, Chairman of the NDF, expressed deep concern over the resurgence of mindless violence and needless deaths of innocent citizens in the area.

The conflict in Bawku dates back to 1957, rooted in a struggle for power and influence between the Kusasi and Mamprusi ethnic groups.

The tension has been exacerbated by partisan politics, with factions aligning themselves with powerful political parties.

The violence has resulted in significant human suffering, displacement, and economic hardship.

The NDF’s plea for peace comes after a recent surge in violence, which has left many dead and properties destroyed.

The organization is advocating for a unified approach to address the conflict, emphasizing the need to cherish cultural diversity and promote mutual respect.

“We should continue to cherish the richness and diversity of our cultures and history,” Major Don-Chebe stated. “These differences should never provide grounds for power struggles and domineering.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe