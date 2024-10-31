85% Of Ghanaians Endorsed Free Senior High School Policy

As Ghana gears up for the 2024 elections, citizens are speaking out on the government programs they want to see continued or scrapped.

According to a recent Afrobarometer report, an overwhelming 85% of Ghanaians want the Free Senior High School (SHS) initiative to remain in place, alongside other popular programs like Planting for Food and Jobs (81%), One District One Factory (71%), and the One Village One Dam policy (60%).

However, there’s significant opposition to the electronic transactions levy (E-levy), with 79% of respondents advocating for its discontinuation.

This sentiment is echoed in the economic concerns and priorities expressed by Ghanaians, who identified unemployment as their top concern (41%), followed closely by infrastructure and road development (38%), and healthcare (33%).

The report highlights the growing economic challenges faced by Ghanaians, with 82% experiencing some level of poverty in the past year, and 45% facing moderate to high levels of poverty.

This represents a stark increase from 2017, when only 19% reported similar economic distress.

Ghanaians are looking for sustainable policies that address rising unemployment, infrastructure gaps, and access to quality healthcare.

The demand for such policies will likely shape political debates and influence voter choices in the 2024 elections.

BY Daniel Bampoe