Akufo-Addo Declares War On Fake News

President Nana Akufo Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has underscored the critical need to combat the spread of false information in the democratic process.

According to him, “Misinformation refers to false or inaccurate information spread unintentionally, while disinformation involves the deliberate dissemination of false information to deceive,” explained President Akufo-Addo. “These false narratives can distort public perception, undermine trust in our institutions, and even incite violence.”

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that false information could skew public perception of candidates and political parties, leading to uninformed decision-making at the polls. Moreover, disinformation campaigns often exploit societal divisions, amplifying existing tensions and posing risks to social cohesion.

President Akufo-Addo said this when speaking at the Ghana Report Summit on “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation – Election 2024’’, which brought together key stakeholders to address the growing menace of misinformation and disinformation in the lead-up to the general elections.

President Akufo-Addo began by highlighting Ghana’s exemplary democratic journey, marked by eight successful general elections since the return to constitutional rule in 1993. The peaceful transitions of power between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have cemented Ghana’s status as a stable democracy. However, he warned that misinformation and disinformation pose significant threats to these democratic gains.

To address these challenges, President Akufo-Addo outlined several measures stating that the government is strengthening regulatory frameworks to hold individuals and organizations accountable for spreading false information. Collaborations with technology companies are essential to develop mechanisms for monitoring and curbing the spread of false information on digital platforms.

In his address, President Akufo-Addo stressed the need for all political actors to commit to truthfulness and transparency in their campaigns.

The spread of false information for political gain undermines the democratic process and erodes public trust. Political parties and candidates must engage in constructive dialogue, presenting their ideas and policies to the electorate truthfully and respectfully.

The digital age, with its rapid information dissemination capabilities, has amplified the challenge. Social media platforms, though beneficial in many ways, have become breeding grounds for the spread of false information.

Public awareness campaigns are also vital. Educating citizens about the dangers of misinformation and disinformation and promoting media literacy can empower voters to make informed decisions. Supporting fact-checking organizations to verify information and debunk false claims is another important strategy.

Civil society organizations play an invaluable role in promoting transparency, accountability, and media literacy.

Their advocacy efforts are essential in curbing misinformation and disinformation. The public also has a crucial role to play by verifying information before sharing it and relying on reputable news sources.

The President’s address at the Ghana Report Summit was a clarion call to action. As Ghana approaches the 2024 General Elections, the fight against misinformation and disinformation is paramount.

By working together, Ghana can ensure that its elections are a true reflection of the will of the people, preserving the nation’s reputation as a beacon of democracy and stability in Africa.

-BY Daniel Bampoe