Napo Tours EC Registration Centers

The 2024 Running Mate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, affectionately called Napo on Friday visited the Electoral Commission’s mop-up registration centres in Accra.

He stormed the UPSA, University of Ghana and GIMPA Campuses in the Madina and Ayawaso West Wuogon constituencies respectively.

According to him, the move was encouraging to see young men and women defy the rains to get their names onto the electoral register to be able to exercise their franchise in December.

“For us in the NPP, we have always viewed elections as a process and not an event and, thus, remain committed to every step towards free, fair and transparent elections in December”, Napo indicated in a post on his Facebook page.

The Electoral Commission’s (EC) on 1st August, begun its mop-up voter registration exercise, as its expected to end tomorrow, Saturday.

The three-day exercise is to give opportunity to persons who turned 18 years after the recent limited voter registration and those who could not register previously to have their names captured in the voters register.

The EC is targeting between 50,000 to 70,000 new voters onto the electoral roll. It is taking place at the EC’s 268 district offices, 26 Public Universities and 41 Prison centres across the country.

The EC undertook a limited voter registration exercise from May 7 to 29, 2024. At the end of the 23-day exercise, the EC captured a total of 778,447 voters onto the register, comprising 408,332 females, representing 52.45 per cent and 370,115 males, representing 47.55 per cent.

Currently, the EC has a total of 18,681,366 provisional registered voters.

According to the EC, they have also engaged the services of Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) to ensure stable Internet connectivity during the exercise as the registration would be conducted online.

An eligible applicant must present a Ghana Card or the Ghana Passport as proof of eligibility at the designated registration centre and in the absence of any of the documents, an applicant would require two persons who were already registered voters as guarantors.

The EC stated that guarantors could only guarantee for 10 voters, pointing out that “those who guaranteed for 10 voters during the limited exercise cannot guarantee for another voter during the mop-up exercise.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe