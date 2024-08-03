Media Coalition Parries Captain Smart’s GHC213,000 Bribery Allegation

The Media Coalition made up of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Private Newspapers and Online Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) and New Media Association of Ghana (NMAG) denies the allegation that it collected GHC 213,000 from the Jubilee House to organise a press conference.

This follows the allegation made by Blessed Godsbrain Smart, aka ‘Captain Smart’ on Onua TV and Accra FM that the Media Coalition and its respective leaders collected the said amount to organise the recent press conference against his unprofessional conduct. The coalition described the allegation as baseless and frivolous.

The Coalition says it has sent rejoinder letters to the management of Onua TV and Accra FM, as well as Captain Smart for publication.

On Tuesday, July 16, 2024, the Media Coalition, supported by its partner – Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), organised a press conference to denounce the increasing spate of unprofessional practices in the media landscape and cited the use of insults and inflammatory language by Captain Smart on his morning show on Onua TV, one of the brands in the Media General Group.

In response to the professional self-regulatory call by the Coalition, Captain Smart alleged, unfoundedly, on ‘The Citizens Show’, an Accra FM live programme broadcast on July 17, 2024, that the leadership of the Media Coalition collected GHC213,000 from the Jubilee House to organise the press conference under reference.

Almost two weeks later, on July 30, 2024, and with unrestrained time-lapse and sobriety, Captain Smart repeated the unfounded allegation on his morning show on Onua TV, further impugning the reputation and aggravating the hurt of members of the Media Coalition and their respective leaders.

Again, Captain Smart made similar unfounded allegations on his social media platforms.

However, the Media Coalition, in a statement, categorically denies collecting GHC213,000 or any money from the Jubilee House to organise the said press conference and wishes to state further and unequivocally that there is no iota of truth in the allegation made by Captain Smart.

“To the extent that the allegation is baseless and frivolous, the Coalition calls on the general public to disregard it and treat same with utmost contempt,” the statement added.

It also noted that the Coalition is dismayed by the fact that the host of ‘The Citizens Show’ Kwabena Bobie Ansah, did not call his guest (on the telephone) to order by asking him to withdraw the unfounded allegation; neither did he (host) dissociate himself and the media platform (Accra FM) from such unsubstantiated allegation.

“Rather, the host seemed to be leading Captain Smart on to stoke the fire of allegation. We are also dismayed by the fact that there seem to be no professional restraint on Captain Smart allowing him to make such unfounded allegation repeatedly. We call on the management of Media General to act decisively and bring Captain Smart to professional order”.

“The Media Coalition wishes to reiterate that whilst it will continue to push for the protection of media freedom, it will never pull from the promotion of media responsibility,” the statement noted.

