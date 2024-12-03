Akufo-Addo Donates 45 Vehicles To NHIA

In a move to boost the operations of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), President Akufo-Addo has donated 45 vehicles to the authority.

The donation, which was made through the President’s Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, is part of the government’s efforts to revamp the NHIA and improve healthcare delivery in the country.

The NHIA has undergone significant transformation since 2016, when it was on the brink of collapse.

According to the NHIA boss, Dr. Aboagye Dacosta, the authority was bankrupt in 2016, with a debt of GHC 1.2 billion.

However, through prudent management and government support, the NHIA has been able to clear its debts and is now financially stable.

In fact, Dr. Dacosta revealed that the NHIA has grown by six-fold since 2016, with its budget increasing from GHC 1.2 billion to GHC 6.8 billion.

The authority has also been able to pay GHC 2.8 billion in claims to healthcare providers since January this year.

The donation of 45 vehicles to the NHIA is expected to enhance the authority’s monitoring and supervision of healthcare providers, as well as improve its operational efficiency.

The NHIA has also been working to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

Recently, the authority enrolled 20 healthcare facilities to provide dialysis treatment to patients with kidney disease.

The authority has also added more complex diseases to its coverage, including childhood cancer, mental health, family health, sickle cell, and breast cancer.

Overall, the donation of 45 vehicles to the NHIA is a significant boost to the authority’s operations and is expected to improve healthcare delivery in the country.

-BY Daniel Bampoe