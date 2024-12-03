Takoradi MP Charges Women To Vote Wisely

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Takoradi, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has urged Ghanaians, particularly women, to secure a better future for their children and themselves by voting massively for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming elections.

He was speaking at a victory vigil and mega rally organised by the Western Regional women’s wing of the ruling NPP last Friday night to pray for a resounding victory for the party come December 7.

The event was dubbed “Bouquet of Light.”

Prior to the mega rally, the women, clad in all white and other party paraphernalia, marched from Effiakuma No. 9 to Takoradi, as they urged the residents along the way to vote for NPP on December 7.

Addressing the mega rally, the MP, who is also the Western Regional Minister, warned that Ghanaians will be far worse off under the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He described the NDC’s past administrations as very bad, and called on the public to reject them again, emphasising that the NPP is the only party that can deliver a better future for Ghanaians.

The MP expressed confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and vision, adding, “Dr. Bawumia and NPP will win this year’s elections.”

“Now the region has started getting its share of Dr. Bawumia’s solar outboard motor at the fishing community of New Takoradi.

“Even before becoming a president, Dr. Bawumia has introduced electric buses, and very soon some of the buses will arrive in the region,” he told the crowd.

He appealed to the youth to download the Citizen’s App to take advantage of available job opportunities.

He also mentioned how the Free Senior High School policy is helping various homes to get many elites amongst them.

“So Ghana is moving forward and we are not moving backward. This election is about the future of this country,” he stressed.

The MP’s message resonated with the crowd, who cheered and chanted in support of the NPP and Dr. Bawumia.

The Western Regional Women’s Organiser of the NPP, Josephine Yaa Odoom, explained that the vigil and the rally were part of the NPP women’s ongoing campaign to canvass votes ahead of the 2024 polls.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi