Chief Endorses NPP Candidate

Nana Egya Kwamena XI

The Divisional Chief of Apremdo in the Kwesimintsim Constituency, Nana Egya Kwamena XI, has called on the people of the constituency to vote massively for the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, in the general election slated for December 7, 2024.

That, he said, was because the MP, who is also the parliamentary candidate (PC) of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Deputy Minister for Works and Housing has done enough to develop the area within the last four years.

He mentioned the fixing of a 1.5 kilometre road which was in a deplorable state for years.

“Now the road is motorable and the people are happy,” he pointed out.

He also indicated that the MP recently donated about 500 bags of cement to support the construction of a community centre in the area.

Speaking at a programme dubbed ‘Apremdo Connect’ as part of the NPP PC’s campaign programme, the chief lauded the MP for bringing meaningful development to every part of the constituency.

“The communities in the constituency are many, but the kind of development projects we see in our area, surpasses that of other close constituencies,” he told the gathering.

“So please as you vote for Dr. Bawumia on December 7, do not forget to vote for Dr. Prince Hamid Armah also. They are all at the number one position on the ballot papers,” he pleaded with his subjects.

In a related development, the Chief of Mpatafo in the constituency, Nana Godzie Tsia VII, has also pledged his support for Dr. Prince Hamid Armah and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He assured that 90 per cent of their votes will go to the ruling NPP.