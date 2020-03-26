Akufo-Addo Hosts Transport Owners

Cross section of the guests.INSET: President Akufo-Addo addressing the transport owners

President Akufo-Addo continues to meet key stakeholders in the Ghanaian economy to map out strategies to overcome the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

But that is not without strict adherence to the social distancing protocol to help contain the spread of the virus.

One of such groups is the Transport Owners Association.

At a meeting at the Jubilee House, he said “you are responsible for moving our people around the country, private and public transport; therefore the question, how are we going to organize it in such a way that our people can still move around but do so taking into account this disease that is ravaging the world?”

This was moments after he met leadership of the Market Associations in the Greater Accra Region at which he thanked them for their cooperation during this past Monday’s disinfection of markets in the capital following a day closure.

He therefore noted, “I want us to have a conversation to see the arrangements we can put in place to achieve same.”

The President then went into closed door meeting with the transport owners.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent