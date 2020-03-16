Akufo-Addo Invites Leadership Of Parliament For Emergency Meeting

President Nana Akufo-Addo has summoned the Speaker of Parliament and leadership of the House to an emergency meeting at 3:00 Monday afternoon.

It is unclear what the agenda is but indications are that the discussion would focus on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Prof. Mike Oquaye announced in parliament he has received correspondence from the office of the president requesting for the meeting and the leaders of the House will be at the Jubilee House for the deliberation.

He asked leaders of the House to report to his office at 2:40 pm so they can drive there together.

Indications are that Majority leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu and the deputy speakers will all be part of that meeting.

The president announced last night he has directed the Attorney General’s Department to present a draft of emergency legislation to Parliament to enforce recent directives he announced to check the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The submission of the emergency legislation to Parliament will be in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution.

It is likely the emergency meeting with the president will focus on this and other issues regarding the Coronavirus.

–myjoyonline