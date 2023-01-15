Akufo-Addo Jets Off To Dubai, Ahead of Reshuffle

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Saturday, 14th January 2023, leading a delegation to the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Before the President will travel over the weekend, there was a wild rumor trending that, he will be releasing the ministerial reshuffle list which will also include some MMDCEs by Saturday evening or Sunday.

But there wasn’t any show as most Ghanaians were left in suspense.

In a statement from the Presidency, it said President Akufo-Addo will then depart Abu Dhabi on Thursday, 19th January, to London, for a six-day private visit.

President Akufo-Addo will return to Ghana on Wednesday, 25th January 2023, and, in his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, shall, by Article 60(8) of the Constitution, act in his stead.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global policy makers being hosted by the UAE and its clean energy powerhouse Masdar to accelerate sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress.

Established in 2008, ADSW brings together heads of state, policymakers, industry leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, and youth – who all have a stake in the future of our planet – to discuss and engage in bold climate action and innovations that will ensure a more sustainable world for future generations.

The President was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Minister for Energy, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh; Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor; Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, officials from the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

-BY Daniel Bampoe