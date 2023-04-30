Akufo-Addo Nominates New MDCEs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Bernard Aboakoia Mensah as Municipal Chief Executives (MCE) for Krachi East in the Oti Region.

The President also nominated Albert Sefa Boampong as District Chief Executive (DCE) for Offinso North in the Ashanti Region.

This nominations are in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution and Section 20(1) of the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) (as amended).

It is contained in a statement signed and issued by the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe.

With the nominations, the individuals would be confirmed by their respective assemblies as part of the process to secure the appointment.

The statement said that the nominees must avail themselves to the last leg of the process to be confirmed.

“In view of the above, you are kindly requested to liaise with the Regional Electoral Commission to conduct the confirmation process of the nominated chief executive,” it stated.

With regard to the Karachi East, the nomination of Mr Mensah comes after the sudden death of the MCE, Francis Kofi Okesu, in September 2022.

As a result, the municipality has been without an MCE for some eight months now.

Mr Boampong’s nomination also comes five months after the death of the District Chief Executive of the Offinso North Assembly, David Akwasi Asare Boakye.

He died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital on November 7, 2022.

