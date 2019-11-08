Akufo-Addo Not Sick – Says Jubilee House

President Akufo-Addo in a group photo with other West African leaders in Niamey, Niger

Communications Director at the Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, has rubbished report that President Akufo-Addo is sick and has been rushed to the Nyaho Medical Centre in Accra.

A web portal, www.westafrica24.com had reported that the President was rushed to the facility for medical attention.

But Mr. Arhin in a statement denied the report, saying “the President on Wednesday, 6th November, after commissioning the Ga-East District Hospital, in Kwabenya, end route to Jubilee House, went to the Nyaho Clinic to visit Mr. Tommy Amematekpor, a stalwart of the NPP, who is on admission at the Clinic.”

The statement added that “the President, at the moment, is in Niamey, Niger, attending the ECOWAS extraordinary session on Guinea Bissua.”

Below is the video

BY Melvin Tarlue