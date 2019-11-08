Bawumia’s Residence Burgled In Walewale

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the residence of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, at Walewale in the East Mamprusi Municipality was burgled on Tuesday 5th November, 2019.

DGN Online gathered that some unknown persons jumped the wall of the residence to get access to the inner part of the house.

The burglars made away with TV sets, decoders and other valuables.

It is however, unknown if there was anybody at home as at the time of the incident.

DGN Online is reliably informed that four persons were arrested today in connection with the burgling and assisting police in their investigations.

Meanwhile , when the Northeast Regional Police Commander, DSP David Noble was contacted, he indicated that he was on leave and could not comment on the incident.

By Eric Kombat, Walewale