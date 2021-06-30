Akufo-Addo Orders Probe Into Ejura Violence

Ambrose Dery

President Nana Akufo-Addo has instructed the Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, to undertake investigation into the alleged killings at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

In a statement signed by the Acting Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said “the Interior Minister is to provide a detailed report from the Inquiry, with recommendations for appropriate action, within ten days, i.e by 9th July 2021, to President Akufo-Addo. ”

Killings

At least two persons were dead in a clash between the military and police on one hand and Ejura youth on another.

The clash occurred during protest over the alleged murder of Ibrahim Kaaka Mohammed, a campaigner of #FixTheCountry.

Some protesting youth of Ejura Sekyedumase are reported to have clashed with the military and police on Tuesday morning.

Information on the deceased and injured

One Abdul Nasir Yussif aged 25 was reportedly shot on the left shoulder into chest.

He allegedly had internal bleeding in the chest. He died before arrival at the hospital.

One Muntala Mohammed, 26 was shot at the back through to the chest. He had severe chest injury with internal bleeding. He died 10 minutes after arrival at the hospital.

4 injured

The first person reporyedly sustained severe injuries on the thigh – the fenur bone got completely fractured.

He has multiple deep laceration on the thigh with bleeding into the thigh muscles, report says. He has been given blood.

The second person has an injury on right side abdomen affecting the right hip bone.

He has also been given blood. He went into shock.

The third person sustained injuries on the thigh. He is stable now.

The fourth person sustained injury on the right thigh. He is also stable now.

By Melvin Tarlue