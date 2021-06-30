‘Use of Ghana Card will eliminate cost associated with printing SSNIT Cards’

Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang – Director General of SSNIT

Government has assured that the use of the Ghana Card will eliminate the cost associated with the printing of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Biometric Cards.

The Director General of SSNIT, Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, and the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) made this known to the media at the Information Ministry in Accra on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Currently, the SSNIT biometric cards are printed upon request at a cost to the Member.

The adoption of the Ghana Card is a legal requirement. Regulation 7(1) of the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012, L.I. 2111, requires the use of the Ghana Card for “transactions pertaining to individuals in respect of pension”.

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust has since Monday, 28th June 2021, deployed systems for Members to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers.

This merger, is simply a process to link the SSNIT numbers of Members to their NIA numbers, i.e. the Personal ID Number on the Ghana Card.

The NIA numbers will become SSNIT members’ numbers after the merger.

*Reasons for merger

Convenience*

According to SSNIT and NIA,

SSNIT’s members can now use one card, that is the Ghana Card, for multiple transactions, meaning there is no need to carry two cards when one can do the job.

This implies that Members don’t have to carry a separate card for SSNIT transactions, the organizations said.

The merger also ties in with the Trust’s quest to improve the ease with which Members and Clients do business with SSNIT.

For instance, nominated dependants of deceased Members will easily be identified.

This will help avoid unnecessary delays and reduce fraud and impersonation in processing and paying Survivors’ Benefits, according to them.

The adoption is also in fulfilment of a directive from the National Pensions Regulatory Authority.

The Trust has deployed two platforms for Members of the SSNIT Scheme to merge their SSNIT and NIA numbers. These are the use of: USSD (short code) *711*9#

The SSNIT website (www.ssnit.org.gh)

By Melvin Tarlue