Canada Heatwave kills 130 people

Dozens of people have reportedly died in Canada due to heatwave.

According to reports, Canada is recording its historic heatwave.

The heatwave, reports say, has smashed temperature record.

Accordingly, about 130 people have died suddenly in Vancouver since last Friday.

Reports say majority of those who died were elderly or had underlying health conditions, with heat often a contributing factor.

Canada broke its temperature record for a third straight day on Tuesday – 49.6C (121.3F) in Lytton, British Columbia.

For the 3rd day in a row Canada 🇨🇦 has seen a record breaking temperature of almost 5️⃣0️⃣°C in Lytton, BC.”

The record before this #heatwave has been broken by an incredible 4.6 degrees (most records are broken by fractions of degrees) 🌡

