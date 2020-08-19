Akufo-Addo Praises Jospong Group Boss

Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, for the role Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), a subsidiary of JGC, is playing in the country’s effort to contain the spread of the new coronavirus disease of 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

He described Zoomlion’s sustained effort in helping to control the spread of the virus as a ‘patriotic intervention.’

President Akufo-Addo made the commendation on Wednesday when he cut the sod for the commencement of a solid and liquid waste treatment facility in Asaakae in the Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), Western Region.

The project, which is going to be executed by waste management expert, Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL), and its partners–Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), Pureco and Komptech—would serve the people over 2 million people in EKMA.

Following that commendation, Zoomlion will on Thursday (August 20, 2020) begin the second phase of disinfecting tertiary institutions across the country.

The exercise will kick-start in the Western Region.

To this end, the President commended Jospong Group of Companies for its partnership with the government to improve sanitation in the country.

While praising the President for gracing the occasion, the Executive Chairman, Jospong Group of Companies, Dr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong, disclosed that the project will sit on a 200-acre land.

He went on to add that it will comprise a 400-ton solid waste recycling and composting plant, 1000 cubic metres wastewater treatment facility to serve about 2 million people and a staff quarters that will accommodate 250 staff members.

Other facilities are a training and research centre laboratory and 7.5 kilometre road from Asaakae to the site, he said.

“When completed, it will create about 250 jobs for the indigenous and indirect jobs of 1500.”

According to Dr Siaw-Agyepong, both treatment facilities will be completed within 11 months.

“The solid waste treatment will be completed by 3 months and the liquid waste treatment will be completed by 8 months,” he revealed.