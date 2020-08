The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 101 new cases of Covid-19 pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 43, 094.

Eight patients receiving treatment for the infection have also died taking the death toll to 256 from the 248 recorded on August 18.

According to the GHS, clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 40,963, leaving the active case count at 1,875.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri