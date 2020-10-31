Akufo-Addo Receives ‘Champion of Migrant Women’s Decent Work” Award

President Nana Akufo-Addo has received the “Champion of Migrant Women’s Decent Work” award.

He was presented with the award at the United Nations (UN) 75th anniversary celebration, and the launch of a book titled: Deadly Work or Decent Work? recently in Accra, Ghana.

The book was written by Rev. Dr. A.K. Ocansey, chairperson of the United Nations Youth Association-Ghana and member of the African Union Labour Migration Advisory Committee representing the Diaspora African Forum.

The award was presented to President Akufo-Addo jointly by the Nekotech Center for Labour Migration Diplomacy, The United Nations Youth Association-Ghana and the Global #Enddeadlywork Coalition.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Akufo-Addo commended the leadership and organizers of the celebration, book launch and presidential award.

He expressed deep appreciation for the award “because “Decent Work” is at the heart of our priorities for our people in Ghana and abroad.”

“This year, our Government launched LI 2408 to provide protection and Decent Work for all domestic workers in Ghana,” he said.

“The theme for UN75 is Human Rights, Gender Equality and Youth Involvement. Indeed, UNYA-Ghana Chaired by HE Rev Dr AK Ocansey, with Country Head, HE Lillian Sally Addo and your dedicated Peace and Goodwill Ambassadors, including our own Asamoah Djan, are walking the talk!,” he noted.

“With over 10,000 members represented in each region and constituency in Ghana through nearly 300 Shadow Ministers and Deputy Ministers and young MPs makes you a very important youth group for the Governance of Ghana’s future.”

“I have therefore nominated the Gender Minister, Hon. Cynthia Morrison, to receive this important award today on my behalf,” the President noted.

“As the new “Champion of Migrant Domestic Workers Decent Work”, I wish to share the good news of the UAE Tadbeer Bilateral Agreement which we have signed which provides Decent Work for Domestic Workers.”

“I will also inform the African Presidents of the Ecowas Region of the eye opening information I have personally learnt today which must reach every African leader. African leaders, I am sure, after benefitting from the findings in the book: “Deadly Work or Decent Work? as I have, will also reject signing on to any form of slave like employment system presented in a bilateral agreement. We must reach all our leaders with this important life saving information!”.

“In light of the recent crisis of stranded migrant women domestic workers in the Middle-East, I will ensure that the UN ILO Conventions C-189 and C190 which you requested, will be looked at for ratification.”

“I am pleased to be receiving this award alongside H.E. Winifred Nii Okai Hammond, our Ambassador to Egypt, Lebanon and Sudan- who has done a yeoman’s job in rescuing and repatriation over 2000 young ladies stranded in Lebanon- saving many lives! He deserves to be commended indeed! Ayekoo! “

By Melvin Tarlue