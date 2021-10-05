Akufo-Addo saved Ghanaians From Covid-19 – Obohene

The Chief of Obo under the Kwahu traditional area in the Eastern Region, Osaberima Yeboah Afari-Buagyan II, has eulogized President Nana Akufo-Addo for his unflinching support towards the fight against the coronavirus pandemic that has wrecked the world.

According to him, the President saved Ghanaians from the disease after implementing social interventions for the vulnerable after the outbreak of the disease.

He made this assertion when the President and his entourage paid a courtesy call on him as part of his 3-day tour in the region.

‘The President has something unique, had it not been Nana Akufo-Addo many people could have perished through Covid-19. He implemented a lot of social intervention policies like free water, electricity, and others and now we can all testify the disease has decreased. I believe that, by the time Nana Akufo-Addo leaves here to Accra, the country will get rid of the Covid-19” he said.

Nana Effah Opinamang III pleaded with the President to help establish a police station due to the enlargement of the Obo community.

“I will plead with President to help us establish a police station because of the increase in our number” he said.

President Akufo-Addo responding to the Chief’s plea promised to do his best to help establish a police station for the community.

“I have the IGP here and I believe tasking him to establish a police station won’t keep long,” he said.

The President said, by the time his mandate comes to an end, the people of Kwahu will realize he came purposely for them considering the number of developmental projects put in place under his auspices.

He, therefore, expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and the people of Kwahu for their undying support towards the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and also voting massively in retaining the seat at the end of the 2020 polls.

BY Daniel Bampoe