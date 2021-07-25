Akufo-Addo Speaks On Covid-19 Tonight

President Akufo-Addo is scheduled to address the nation tonight at 8:00 pm on the upsurge of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The address will be the President’s 26th on the topic since Ghana recorded its first two cases of Covid-19 in March 2020.

President Akufo-Addo will among others touch on measures being put in place to curtail the spread of the virus, particularly the new Delta strain in the country.

Since the president’s last address in May this year, the recording and spread of the new strain of the virus, the SARS-Cov-2 Delta variant, has shot up the country’s caseload.

As of July 21, 2021, Ghana’s case active case count is 4,094 with a death toll of 821. The total number of cases for the country since the virus was first detected is 101,170.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri