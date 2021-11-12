Akufo-Addo Takes 7-Day Leave

President Nana Addo Dabkwa Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, November 13, 2021, take a 7-day leave to cool off stress after working for years without leave.

In his absence, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead, until he resumes official duties on November 20, 2021.

The leave is in accordance with Article 60(8) of the Constitution.

The Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, who announced this during a media engagement at the Jubilee House on Thursday, November 11, 2021 said the President will within the leave period travel to France to preside over the panel for a debate in the French Parliament.

“President Akufo-Addo will from Saturday, 13th November to Saturday 20th November take a much-deserved, long-overdue 7-day leave of absence, during which he has also accepted an invitation to preside over the panel that will adjudicate a debate in the French parliament on the trial of progress on the 19th of November.

“He is expected to back to Ghana on Saturday, November 20, 2021. In his absence, the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu will act in his stead,” Eugene Arhin said.

President Akufo-Addo has not gone on an official leave since June 2019. Prior to that he took his initial leave somewhere in May 2018 after assuming office in January 2017.

By Vincent Kubi