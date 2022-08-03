Akufo-Addo To Be Conferred With Star Of The Youth Award

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be conferred with the Star of the Youth of Ghana Award on August 12, 2022, which marks International Youth Day.

The recognition follows his initiatives towards youth development in the country.

This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Pius Enam Hadzide at a media briefing in Accra.

This year’s International Youth Day will be marked from the 10th to 12th of August at Akuapem Mampong in the Eastern Region.

He called for the active involvement of the youth in the country.

The Ghana Youth Awards aims at acknowledging the growth, achievements and leadership skills of exceptional young Ghanaians making significant impact in the society as well as the nation.

The Ghana Youth Awards is the first ever youth awards scheme that has no feature like Momo voting or Bulk Vote Purchases as it is based on the principles of rewarding genuine efforts and hardwork than the highest bidder or who pays more as done by other awards scheme.

This initiative seeks to highlight the incredible achievements of individuals, groups and businesses of the youth that create a sense of state pride, unity and inspiration through their role modelling to the wider community.

The key highlight of this year’s International Youth Day is the maiden National Youth Conference.

He announced that the 2010 Youth Policy has been reviewed, and received Cabinet approval. It will also be launched on that day.

