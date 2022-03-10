Akwaaba Magic Celebrates One Year Of Premium Ghanaian Entertainment

Alex Okyere

Akwaaba Magic is celebrating its first anniversary in March; a milestone the channel is marking with the return of popular favourites, as well as brilliant new shows for its viewers to fall in love with.

The channel, which is exclusive to DStv (ch.150) and GOtv Supa (ch.101), has rekindled interest in the Ghanaian television production space.

Since its launch on March 8, 2021, the channel has made its way into the hearts of Ghanaians by being an authentic Ghanaian storyteller, a role that MultiChoice takes seriously, and a tradition that continues to propel us well into the future.

Announcing the first anniversary celebration, Managing Director, MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere, said, “We are proud of the achievements of the Akwaaba Magic channel. In the past year we have commissioned at least seven key shows to the tune of about twenty million Ghana Cedis, and we project to invest a further twenty-five million Ghana Cedis in commissioned shows in the new financial year. The channel has directly created over 500 jobs for players in the industry and entertained Ghanaians home and abroad with ever riveting shows like ‘Dede’, ‘To Have and To Hold’, ‘Inside Out’, amongst others.”

He adds, “During the yearlong celebration, viewers can expect more engaging series, a regional tour of the channel with some cast of the popular shows to interact with fans and media across the country, and watch events for the upcoming shows.”

“It’s been an exciting year of giving our loyal viewers great content, which is 100% local content made by us for us. We’ve worked with up-and-coming as well as some well-known content curators, actors, as well as actresses to create premium entertainment since our inception,” says Dankyi-Appah, channel head for Akwaaba Magic.