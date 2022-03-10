Meet Skidy: The Multi- Talented Instrumentalist

Skidy

When Michael Edem Senyagbetor, better known in music circles as Skidy, settles behind the keyboard and exhibits his tonal abundance, it is not a demand for adoration, but simply an invitation to all who listen to him to share in the pleasure he derives from his skills.

Skidy stands tall at the moment as one of the most sought-after keyboardists in the country. Aside that, the young man who hails from Aflao in the Volta Region, is also a producer, composer and an arranger. Armed with talent in one hand and dedication in the other, Skidy has played with prominent Ghanaian acts like Sarkodie, Joe Mettle, Diana Hamilton, Stonebwoy, Okyeame Kwame, Samini, Becca, Efya and Wiyaala.

Others include Rex Omar, Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, Kwabena Kwabena, Kuami Eugene, Kwesi Arthur, MzVee, KiDi, Obrafour, King Promise, Adina, Akwaboah Jnr, M.anifest, and a lot more.

He has also featured with high-profile foreign musicians such as Hugh Masekela from South Africa, American gospel acts Phil Thompson and Herty Corgie, and Cote d’Ivoire’s Freddy Meiway.

The complete musician that he is on keyboards, Skidy has also played with Ghanaian bands including Patchbay, Wind Afrique, Sweet Cola, Governors, Dark Suburb, Hyskuul, PL Crew and Characters.

“There’s always the creative viewpoint of others to deal with. We all have an understanding of what it takes to work as a team. It’s being able to understand and work with each other’s creation that brings about the necessary cohesion for success,” says Skidy who initially started as a drummer at a branch of the Victory Bible Church.

He admires and looks up to musicians like Henry Datsumor of the Bethel Revival Choir, David Miyilor, Victor Dey Jnr, Justice Vormawor, Carl Amoah, Cornelius Mensah and Kwame Yeboah for the various positive contributions they have made to his career so far.

“Henry Datsumor, for instance, is a wonderful music director, keyboardist and producer. He gave me the chance to work with the Bethel Revival Choir. David Miyilor helped bring me to the limelight. I was mostly known in the secular field but Miyilor brought me to the gospel arena, and that has also greatly enhanced my career,” he disclosed.

Skidy says he has no regrets for choosing music as a career, and would like to do more composing, as he finds beautiful music to be a delightful source of inspiration and liberation.

By Kouame Koulibaly