Akyem Abuakwa Gets Twafohene After 58 Years

The Etwienanahene of the Akyem-Abuakwa Traditional Area in the Eastern Region, Barima Kwaku Dua, has been elevated to the position of Okyeman Twafohene stool.

This position has been vacant for 58 years since the passing of the late Joseph Kwame Kyeretwie Boakye Danquah.

The Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin at Ofori Panin Fie in Kyebi, installed him as the Twafohene with the stool name – Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah.

The Twafohene, Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah, and the new Etwienanahene Barima Bedumgya Asante also known in private life as Nana Yaw Boakye Asante, swore an oath of allegiance to Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin.

The late J.B. Danquah was a politician, scholar, lawyer, statesman, and a traditional ruler who passed away on February 4, 1965.

He left a legacy that echoed through time but his traditional position remained vacant.

The esteemed position of Okyeman Twafohene held by J.B. Danquah, witnessed its first occupant in almost six decades.

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, in a speech, urged the newly enstooled Twafohene and other chiefs to draw inspiration from the legacies of J.B. Danquah.

The traditional ceremony climaxed later in the evening with the inauguration of the late JB Danquah statue, and music performance by notable musicians such as Piesie Esther and Stonebwoy who thrilled residents of Kyebi and its environs.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including President Akufo-Addo, the great nephew of J.B. Danquah, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, Gabby Asare Okyere Darko, and Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, added to the distinguished gathering as well as the chiefs and queen mothers, including Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area and Oseadeyo Kwasi Akuffo, Okuapehene.

-BY Daniel Bampoe