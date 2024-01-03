92 Fight For 26 NPP Seats In Eastern Region

A total of ninety-two aspiring candidates have expressed their intention to compete for parliamentary seats on the tickets of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Eastern Region, as the close of nominations on Monday, December 25, 2023.

The ruling NPP holds 26 Parliamentary seats in the Eastern Region, while the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC occupies seven seats.

Out of these, 84 candidates have officially filed their nominations, ready to challenge incumbents in 22 constituencies.

Notably, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, who is the Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong and the Deputy Minister for Transport and MP for Upper West Akim Frederick Obeng Adom are running unopposed.

Among the 84 candidates, 10 are strong female aspirants, significantly contributing to gender diversity in the contest

In a statement from the Eastern Regional Secretary of NPP, Tony Osei-Adjei, he noted that a commendable 17 candidates fall within the youth category, showcasing a dynamic mix of experienced and emerging leaders.

Below is the Constituency Breakdown:

Abuakwa North:

– Hon Gifty Twum-Ampofo

– Nana Ampaw Kwame Addo-Frempong

– Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

– Dr. Kofi Obeng-Mensah

– Emmanuel Bediako Mamfe

Abuakwa South:

– Dr. Kingsley Agyemang

– Gloria Ofori-Boadu

Achiase:

– Hon Kofi Ahenkorah Marfo

– George Niako

– Samuel Okyere Donkor

– Emmanuel Kwabena Brako

– Adom Biamah Benedicta

Akim Swedru:

– Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko

– Akordor Jerome Kwame

– Kwasi Kwaning Bosompem

Akuapem South:

– Hon Osei Bonsu Amoah

– Kwame Ofori-Gyau

– Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah

– Eric Yeboah Apeadu

– Frank Aidoo

Asene Manso Akroso:

– Hon George Kwame Aboagye

– Alex Owusu Adjei

Atiwa East:

– Hon Abena Osei-Asare

– Eric Ofori Agyarko

– Frank Baning

– Ernest Adade Wiredu

Fanteakwa South:

– Hon Kofi Okyere Agyekum

– Joseph Nana Akomeah

– Louisa Boakye

– Abdul Razak Mohammed

– Duke Ofori-Atta

New Juaben North:

– Hon Seth Kwame Acheampong

– Nana Osei Adjei

– Joseph Osei Djaba

– Philip Twum Yeboah

– Sampson Kwesi Annor

Nkawkaw:

– Hon Joseph Frimpong

– David Boateng Asante

– Andrews Ameyaw

Nsawam/Adoagyiri:

– Hon Frank Annoh-Dompreh

– Hayford Siaw

– David Adu-Tutu Jnr

Ofoase-Ayirebi:

– Hon Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

– Maxwell Osei-Gyamerah

– Eric Owusu-Mensah

Okere:

– Emmanuel Kwaku Adjei-Lartey

– Charles Budu Okraku

– Godfred Atua Addo

– Kofi Bekoe

– Daniel Nana Addo-Kenneth

– Samuel Awuku

Abirem:

– Hon John Frimpong Osei

– Charles Asuaka Owiredu

– Daniel Kwadwo Afrifa

– Frank Ahimah-Mireku

Atiwa West:

– Ntiamoah Kingsley Ofosu

– Laurette Korkor Asante

– Samuel Awuah Danquah

– Prince Benjamin Aboagye

Lower West Akim:

– Hon Charles Acheampong

– Ladamu Abdulai

– Kwabena Sintim-Aboagye

– Kwadwo Odame Antwi

– Grace Akosua Amaobeng

Mpraeso:

– Hon Davis Ansah Opoku

– Emmanuel Yaw Twerefour Darfo (Dr)

Fanteakwa North:

– Hon Kwabena Amankwa Assiamah

– Kwame Appiah Kodua

– Rev Dr David Twum Antwi

– Gabriel Kese-Yeboah

– Barbara Makara-Maccugen

New Juaben South:

– Hon Michael Okyere Baafi

– Ruth Yaa Ansa Sarfo

Akim Oda:

– Hon Alexander Akwasi Acquah

– Dennis Obeng Agyei

Kade:

– Hon Alexander Agyare

– Eric Ntiri-Mensah

– Asare Gifty Obeyaa

– Patrick Darkwa Asomaning

– Kofi Ntow Kwaning

Suhum:

– Hon Kwadwo Asante

– Frank Asiedu Bekoe

-BY Daniel Bampoe