OB Amoah Makes U-Turn, Files Nomination For NPP Primaries In Akuapem South

In a surprising turn of events, the Member of Parliament for Akuapem South Constituency, Osei Bonsu Amoah, and his Special Aide, Eric Yeboah Apeadu, have submitted their nomination forms to contest the Parliamentary primaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This move comes as a shock, especially considering OB Amoah’s earlier declaration of not seeking a fourth term.

Other notable aspirants in the primaries include Kwame Ofori-Gyau, Eric Samuel Annor-Mensah, and Frank Aidoo, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem South. However, sources suggest that O.B Amoah’s decision to contest emerged following indications that MCE Frank Aidoo was likely to enter the race, and as the rules suggest the MCE cannot contest where there is a sitting MP contesting for the seat.

Insiders claim that O.B Amoah’s strategic move involves triggering provisions that would require Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives to resign two years ahead, potentially leading to the disqualification of Frank Aidoo.

The subsequent plan, it seems, is for O.B Amoah to step down, paving the way for his Personal Aide to emerge as the winner, since the MCE is the only potential threat in the race.

However, this situation has sparked tension within the party in Akuapem South, as some individuals have reportedly petitioned the party to call O.B Amoah to order, so as not to risk destroying the party ahead of the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern region, out of the 92 aspiring candidates who picked nomination forms expressing intention to contest parliamentary seats, 84 have officially filed their nominations, setting the stage for a competitive race across the 22 constituencies.

A statement issued by the Regional Secretary Anthony Osei-Adjei highlighted the presence of 10 formidable female aspirants among the 84 candidates, who are poised to challenge the status quo of male dominance.

Additionally, the primaries showcase not only a commendable focus on gender diversity but also feature 17 candidates falling within the youth category, presenting a blend of experienced and emerging leaders.

In other constituencies, Bryan Acheapong in Abetifi and Frederick Obeng Adom in Upper West Akim are going unopposed, securing their candidacies for the party.

By Vincent Kubi