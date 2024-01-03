Merqury Quaye shuts down Ghana’s Only 100% DJ Concert

Ghana’s renowned disc jockey and radio personality, Merqury Quaye, achieved a resounding success as he captivated a crowd of over 15,000 at the Laboma Beach during the second edition of “Merqury Quaye Live,” the only 100% DJ concert in the country.

The event featured DJs from across the length and breadth of the country, along with the international guest DJ Vybz from South Africa.

Leading up to the concert, extensive media promotions, billboards, and advertising campaigns generated immense excitement among music enthusiasts. Merqury Quaye, celebrated as Africa’s finest Hypeman, delivered an electrifying performance, blending thumping music and an energetic stage presence to create an unforgettable musical experience.

Reflecting on the event’s origins, Merqury Quaye shared on Instagram that “Merqury Quaye Live” began as a virtual show during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its popularity soared, prompting numerous fans to request a transition to a full-scale outdoor event post-pandemic. Choosing the pristine Laboma Beach for its cleanliness, Merqury Quaye successfully staged the first-ever 100% DJ Concert in Ghana.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition in March, the second edition provided a platform for music lovers to reconnect with their favorite DJs and groove to their preferred tunes. Asaase Radio DJ, King Lagazee, delivered a captivating Reggae set, while DJ Legend, DJ Bliss, and DJ Obey elevated the musical ecstasy for the audience.

Best Northern Zone DJ of the Year at the 2023 edition of the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards, Amsterdam DJ, curated an exhilarating set blending hiplife, highlife, and Afrobeat sounds. He cemented his grounds as the face of DJs in the Northern belt of Ghana through his show stopping performance which left the audience asking for more. South Africa’s DJ Vybz brought the infectious Amapiano vibes to Laboma Beach, ensuring the audience danced to the melody of this popular genre.

The climax of the night unfolded as Merqury Quaye took the stage amid a spectacular display of fireworks and smoke, marking the grand finale of an unforgettable evening for music enthusiasts in Ghana. Merqury’s infectious energy on stage left the audience dancing all night. Known for his cinematic performances, Merqury took the stage with a set of dancers and models who contributed to making the performance a memorable and unforgettable one.

The influence of Merqury Quaye on the DJ scene in Africa is immense. Affectionately known as the Father of all of DJs, he has led the way in shaping the profession, creating avenues for acknowledgment, and propelling African music and talent onto the international platform through the Guinness Ghana DJ Awards.